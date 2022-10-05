The Google Home app to get Less cluttered and user Friendly

Google Home app came as a blessing for many but with time it grew and adopted many things from the Nest app. However, with this, it became more confusing and cluttered and many people were frustrated while using it. It seems this confusion is going to end soon since Google announced a makeover of Home and much-needed changes making it look less cluttered. For this, the company wants users to give Public Preview Program a try.

With this, the company also announced a wired version of the newest Nest doorbell and rumored Nest Wifi Pro. The main goal behind this redesign is user customization and friendliness.

In the public preview, the refreshed Home App would be made available in the next few weeks. It will have a tabbed design with views for Favorites, Devices, Automations, Activity, and Settings. The first tab is for people having many devices since they would be able to choose manually which device should show up there. This will save users from getting frustrated and confused.

Other than this, the media being played on the smart device available in the home will be placed front or center in the new floating bar at the bottom of the app. When a user will tap the bar, it will open a playback menu having important functions like volume adjusters, etc.

Moreover, there will be a new Camera UI that scrolls vertically between the recorded events and newer recordings will be placed at the top. Events that would be recorded by the NEST camera would be labeled as person, package, vehicle, activity, or animal.

There are many more things included in the Google Home app, but the company is disclosing things one by one. So this all will give a completely new experience making the overall outlook appealing and easier.

