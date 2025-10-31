Web browsers are getting smarter every day. They’re no longer just tools to surf the internet. Now, they can think, talk, and even act on your behalf. The latest moves by OpenAI and Microsoft have pushed this trend into high gear. With ChatGPT Atlas and Microsoft’s new “Copilot Mode” for Edge, browsing the web is becoming a more hands-off experience. You can now ask questions, get page summaries, or let the browser take certain actions for you. However, experts warn that these AI-powered browsers could come with serious risks. These AI-powered browsers are also opening the door to new kinds of security threats and privacy concerns.

The Growing Risks of AI-Powered Browsers – How to Stay Safe While Using Them

The competition to dominate the “AI browser” market is heating up fast. OpenAI’s Atlas and Microsoft’s Edge Copilot are leading the charge, but they’re not alone. Google is integrating its Gemini AI into Chrome, Opera has launched its own AI-powered browser called Neon, and startups like Perplexity and Strawberry are racing to catch up. Perplexity recently made its Comet browser free for everyone, while Strawberry is targeting users unhappy with Atlas.

Every company wants to control the main entry point to the internet by blending AI into the experience.

With these innovations come vulnerabilities. In recent weeks, researchers have found flaws in Atlas that allow attackers to exploit ChatGPT’s “memory.” Hackers could inject malicious code or even deploy malware. Comet was also found to have weaknesses that could let attackers take control of its AI features.

Both OpenAI and Perplexity have admitted that “prompt injections” are a major concern. These are a type of attack where hidden commands trick AI systems. So far, there’s no foolproof solution to stop them.

Experts say the problem lies in the complexity of AI browsers. “Despite guardrails, there’s a vast attack surface,” says Hamed Haddadi from Imperial College London. He believes the risks we see now are just the beginning.

Privacy Risks and Data Leaks

AI browsers are designed to learn from your activity. They observe every search, email, or conversation. This means they collect far more personal information than traditional browsers. “It’s a more invasive profile than ever before,” says Yash Vekaria from UC Davis. Hackers could target these data-rich browsers to steal sensitive details like credit card numbers and login credentials.

See Also: Over a Million People Talk to ChatGPT About Suicide Weekly, Says OpenAI

The Road Ahead

Cybersecurity researchers say that the biggest threat right now comes from the “market rush.” Companies are racing to launch AI browsers without enough testing. History shows that new tech often brings major security flaws. From early Microsoft Office macros to malicious mobile apps, it’s a pattern repeating itself.

The biggest risk, however, lies in the AI agents themselves. These agents can act on behalf of users. They can visit websites, click links, and fill forms. But unlike humans, they lack instinct and caution. Hackers can manipulate them with hidden text, invisible commands, or malicious code buried inside a webpage.

Staying Safe

Experts recommend caution. If you use an AI browser, avoid relying on the AI assistant too much. Only use it when necessary, and double-check the sources it visits. As Professor Shujun Li of the University of Kent puts it, browsers should ideally operate in “AI-free mode by default.”

AI browsers might represent the future of the web. They are smarter and more helpful than ever. But for now, they also come with new dangers that users must not ignore.