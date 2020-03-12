The colourism and shadeism is the major issue which is not resolving after so many efforts. Though the thinking pattern has changed to a great extent and black people have attained the deserving positions in the society but we can’t say it that the discrimination on the basis of colour has permanently vanished. Recently, I came across the video of a black little girl on a social video, in which she is crying and saying that “I AM UGLY”

The Heart Breaking Video of a Black Little Girl Goes Viral

Who made her think like that? Of course, society and people in her surroundings just because of her black colour. However, the good thing that I observed in the video is a hairstylist’s conversation with a little girl that how she convinced her and make her feel that she is beautiful.

The hairstylist is continuously pointing towards her beautiful dimples and her white teeth. But the matter of the fact is that it is quite heart-breaking when we make someone feel bad about themselves just because of their skin colours.

Below is the video, you can watch.

Isn’t it heartbreaking that a 4-year little girl is calling herself ugly just because the whole society made her think like that way? We all need to bring a positive change to our society and we have to put a lot of efforts into this context.

