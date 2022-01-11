The IT Ministry Signs a Deal with Ignite to Build a NIC in Hyderabad

By the summer of 2022, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications will open its seventh National Incubation Center (NIC) in Hyderabad. Syed Amin Ul Haque, Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoITT) was the primary guest at a contract signing event in this respect on Monday.

Ministry Contract with Ignite

Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, VC, University of Sindh Jamshoro Hyderabad, and the CEO of Ignite, Asim Shehryar Husain, signed the deal. Engineer Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, (MNA), Federal Secretary for IT & Telecom, Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, representatives from the IT Ministry, Ignite, University of Sindh, Academia, Corporate sector, and other figures from the IT professions attended the ceremony.

Amin Ul Haque give a speech at the event. He said that the Ministry of IT, through its entity Ignite-National, has so far established five NICs. Including, Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta, Lahore, and Peshawar, with a sixth NIC under process in Faisalabad to focus on agri-tech. Several NICs and incubators in Healthcare Technology, Gaming & Animation, and Technology of Electronics are being developed in 2nd tier areas. These are in compliance with the government’s plan for digital Pakistan and the development of an appropriate environment for entrepreneurial intention.

NIC Hyderabad

As a result, the National Incubation Center (NIC) in Hyderabad will now increase the efficiency of several businesses in Hyderabad. Including, agricultural, livestock, decorative industrial goods, textile, sugar, cement, and others.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the CEO of Ignite pointed out that despite becoming the nearest district to Karachi and the agricultural center of Sindh. Hyderabad has always retained its identity in all aspects of life. As a result, while establishing its very own National Incubation Center (NIC), the city will retain its identity.

