Redmi Note 9 range has launched in many markets that include India also. However, it still has not launched in Xiaomi’s home market in China. Most probably, this is because of the current push of 5G supported phones in the region. The latest Redmi Note 9 5G series all set to launch on November 26, 2020.

The latest report suggests that the company is trying to launch a Redmi Note 9 5G smartphone series in China, and November 26 is the reported launch date. Besides 5G connectivity, the smartphone is expected to be a little different than the global Redmi Note 9 version. Because of a few differences in specs, Redmi Note 9 5G is expected to introduce as the Redmi Note 9T in other international technology markets including India.

Redmi Note 9 5G series- A great Value for Money

On Weibo, a Chinese tipster has shared a leaked poster that recommends the Redmi Note 9 5G lineup will launch on November 26 in China. The poster says that the launch event will start at sharp 8 PM local time.

Officially Redmi has still not confirmed this event. This also disapproves of the previous launch report on November 24.

Whenever it does, the new Redmi Note 9 5G will officially launch in the international technology markets like the Redmi Note 9T. Moreover, the Redmi Note 9T version of the phone is spotted on Malaysia’s Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) certification website, hinting at a launch in many Asian technology markets.

Besides this, the IMEI number for the Redmi Note 9T has formally been registered with C-DOT CEIR IMEI Verification also. This means that the smartphone will come to the Indian market and in other areas too.

According to the reports, it is said that Redmi Note 9 5G could carry a price tag of Rs. 11,300 (CNY 1,000), and on the other hand, the starting price of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will be CNY 1500 that is roughly 17000 Rs.

