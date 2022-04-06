The Latest Snapdragon 7 Series Chipset is Coming Soon

Qualcomm is anticipated to release several new Snapdragon chipsets for cellphones shortly. Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus is believed to be among those chipsets. In May 2022, the chipset will be operational. Qualcomm, on the other hand, hasn’t hinted at anything yet. Qualcomm is also expected to release a new Snapdragon 7 series chipset for cellphones.

Digital Chat Station (DCS), a prominent tipster, has revealed some of the critical functionalities of the new Snapdragon 7 series processor that could be released besides the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus.

Also interested in: Simple Steps to Add Twitter’s Content Warning on Sensitive Images

Prominent Features of Snapdragon 7 Chipsets

The latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 chips will be available soon. They have 4 Cortex-A710 cores marking at 2.36 GHz. Or they have 4 Cortex-A510 cores marked at 1.80 GHz. The upcoming Snapdragon 7 series chipset maybe a 4nm SoC. It will comprise Adreno 662 GPU. According to DCS, the chipset could be made by Samsung. New cellphones with processors are already being developed.

The latest Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus processor should be available by the fifth month of this year, along with the new Snapdragon 7 series SoC. Qualcomm’s latest processor could be dubbed Snapdragon 7 Gen1.

Phones Using the Chipset

Cellphone OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) such as Motorola, Lenovo, Xiaomi, plus OnePlus are said to be working on Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus-powered devices.

Motorola could be the first firm to release a cellphone driven by Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus processor. Edge 30 Ultra will be the Motorola cellphone that could use this premium chipset (codenamed Frontier).

Furthermore, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus can be found in Lenovo’s Legion gaming smartphone, as well as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip4 and other devices.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 series could be the first to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processors. May is not far away, so formal information on these chipsets should be available shortly.

Also read: Epic’s Unreal Engine 5 to take you to the gaming’s Metaverse