The Latest WhatsApp Update Enables You to Shop Directly Via Chats





Recently, we’ve witnessed a trend that social media giant Facebook wants its users to shop no matter which of its apps they’re using. Following the footsteps of Messenger and Instagram, WhatsApp has validated that it will be extending its in-app shopping features to provide users with added ways to interact with businesses and be able to place orders directly via chats.

The Latest WhatsApp Update Enables You to Shop Directly Through Chats

While the company’s statement doesn’t provide sufficient information, the promo video it shared on Twitter renders us an idea of how in-app purchases and transactions might take place. You can simply message a business, which in turn replies with a link to a product, and you can keep refining their query and add more things to their cart until they choose to check out from the application.

In a statement, Facebook said,

We want to make shopping easier for people and empower anyone, to use our apps to connect with customers and grow their business. That’s why we’re creating new ways for people to shop on our apps and providing tools to help businesses sell online.

Priory, Whatsapp had a catalogue feature, but it was much limited in its scope. However, now the app is basically providing you with a proper shopping experience.

Definitely, this update bonds in neatly with Facebook’s ambitions to add shopping features across all its apps. It can be evident from its lately launched Facebook Shops, which enables businesses to make product catalogues that can be given to users across Facebook and Instagram, further strengthens Facebook’s plans for shopping domination.

