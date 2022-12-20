We have come up with another release date for Falcom’s long-running RPG series Trails. NIS America has confirmed The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie will launch on the Nintendo Switch in the US and Europe on 7th July 2023. As part of this announcement, NIS America has shared a brand new trailer. Nintendo has also uploaded it on its YouTube channel.

The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie will Launch On Nintendo Switch in July 2023

The upcoming Trails into Reverie follows three different story paths. One focuses on Rean Schwarzer in the aftermath of Cold Steel IV, a second follows Zero and Azure’s protagonist Lloyd Bannings and a third looks at the mysterious new character “C”. The game is meant to serve as a proper conclusion to both the Crossbell arc and the Cold Steel arc.

Key Features

A Trio of Trails – Experience three different story arcs and switch between them at any time with the Crossroads system. Plus, discover side episodes to fully flesh out the characters and world of Zemuria.

– Experience three different story arcs and switch between them at any time with the Crossroads system. Plus, discover side episodes to fully flesh out the characters and world of Zemuria. Reverie into Reality – Enter the True Reverie Corridor, which allows you to encounter and recruit new characters from across Zemuria, enter randomly generated dungeons to test your mettle, and play a variety of mini-games.

– Enter the True Reverie Corridor, which allows you to encounter and recruit new characters from across Zemuria, enter randomly generated dungeons to test your mettle, and play a variety of mini-games. Paragons of Combat – Utilize Arts, Brave Orders, and cunning tactics to prevail in battle. Master the new United Front system and harness the power of your entire team to decimate enemies while empowering yourself.

Additionally, Trails to Azure is also releasing on 14th March in North America and 17th March in Europe. Similarly, The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails is also due to release sometime in 2023. That means next year really is an exciting year to be a Trails fan.

