The Legend of Maula Jatt ranks second on IMDb – 9.4/10

The Legend of Maula Jatt is popular in Pakistan and internationally. The action drama starring Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi was released to excellent reviews on October 13. The second-best Pakistani movie on IMDb is a masterpiece by Bilal Lashari and Ammara Hikmat. IMDb rates The Legend of Maula Jatt at 9.4/10. On its third day of global distribution, the movie ranked second on IMDb.

The film is unique in its own way. It is the first Pakistani movie with a budget between Rs 45 and Rs 55 crore. In simple words, it is Pakistan’s most expensive film. Moreover, it takes one decade to complete the shooting of this film.

Moreover, it is the first Pakistani movie which is released in more than 100 countries including America, Canada, England and Qatar. Some early reports have also claimed that the movie got a record earning of 10 crores on the first day of its premiere.

Other than Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi, the remaining co-stars are Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Ali Azmat, Nayyer Ejaz, Shafqat Cheema, Raheela Agha, Zia Khan, and Saima Baloch.

Under the production company Encyclomedia, Lashari has directed and written the action drama movie TLoMJ in the Punjabi language of Pakistan. It is a remake of the cult favourite Maula Jatt from 1979.

