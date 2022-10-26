The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom new updates

The newest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which confirms a release date and displays the game’s new settings, has seen the game in action. Zelda fans are even more excited for the release of the new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom in 2023.

Nintendo finally disclosed that Zelda Tears of Kingdom would be released on May 12th, 2023 along with the most recent video. It’s understandable that many fans are dissatisfied that the release date has been changed from 2022. However, Nintendo has just given us the first firm release date; let’s hope they honour it and don’t change it again.

Trailer of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom

We therefore can’t say much with confidence about the storyline because there is much room for interpretation based on what has been revealed in the trailers. The Skyward Sword floating island of Skyloft is reminiscent of a region Link explores in the teaser before disappearing beneath the clouds. The climbing and gliding mechanisms from Breath of the Wild are also on exhibit, along with what might be a new use for the Sheikah Slate’s ability to elevate a stone cube off the ground. Ganon was imprisoned inside, being held down by a blazing hand from above, as we could also see. The Castle of Hyrule started to ascend into the air when he managed to free himself in some way.

We can infer from the trailers that Breath of the Wild and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom appear to take place in the same environment. Because floating islands now exist, the planet won’t be exactly the same, and we’re unsure of what time period it will take place in.