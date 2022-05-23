The Mediatek Dimensity 1050 launches as company’s first mmWave 5G SoC

The Dimensity 1050 is the latest addition to MediaTek’s mobile chipset lineup. The MediaTek Dimensity 1050 is notable for being the company’s first chipset to support dual mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G connection. Otherwise, it’s essentially a less powerful version of the current Dimensity 1100 SoC.

While MediaTek already provides various 5G chips etsto smartphone makers, they are all constrained to frequencies below 6GHz. The Dimensity 1050 defies the trend by supporting both sub6 and mmWave, a frequency range that is currently solely used in the United States. Key US carriers frequently require support in order to stock manufacturers’ 5G phones.

“With its combination of sub-6GHz and mmWave technologies, the Mediatek Dimensity 1050 will enable end-to-end 5G experiences, uninterrupted connectivity, and superior power efficiency to fulfil everyday user needs,” said CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of Mediatek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit. “This chip includes tremendous capabilities to help device makers differentiate their smartphone product lines, including faster, more reliable connections and improved camera technologies.”

The new chip now supports Wi-Fi 6E, which is great news for gamers and anyone looking for the quickest Wi-Fi internet connection.

Despite having MediaTek’s most advanced networking to date, the Dimensity 1050 isn’t the company’s top-tier chip; that honour goes to the Dimensity 9000. Instead, this is a lower-cost option based on a 6nm technology, designed to compete with MediaTek’s recently announced Dimensity 8000 and 8100 processors.