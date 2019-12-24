Realme 5s banner
The Members of National Assembly Standing Committee visits NTC HQs

Press Release Last Updated: Dec 24, 2019
Less than a minute
NTC HQs

National Assembly Standing Committee on IT & Telecommunication visited NTC HQs G-5/2 Islamabad. Managing Director NTC, Brig. (R) Viqar Rashid Khan briefed about ICT Services, being offered by NTC.

NTC’s performance and capabilities were highlighted in the briefing during which Chairman and members asked various questions which were answered in detailed by MD NTC Brig. (R) Viqar Rashid Khan. NTC informed about its network coverage and cyber security platform. The IT Committee was also briefed that NTC has established an international standard Tier III Cloud based National Data Centre from its own funds and providing state of the art services in a secure environment. The Committee appreciated the initiatives and performance of NTC.

Press Release

