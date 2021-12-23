The Minister of IT has Urged Ericsson to Hire Pakistani Youth

In recent news, a delegation from Ericsson Pakistan and the Federal Minister for Information and Telecommunications, Syed Amin Ul Haque, met to discuss developments concerning the future of digitalization and phone manufacturing. During the discussion, the Minister emphasized the importance of taking steps to improve connectivity in the country’s rural areas.

Speaking to the delegation, the Minister for Information Technology stated that significant efforts were being made to improve connectivity in both urban and rural areas of the country. He stated that the availability of low-cost, high-quality mobile phones is an urgent need. Pakistan is a technology mega-market, and our youth have enormous potential, according to the minister.

The solution to the discussed problem was to provide low-cost, high-quality smartphones; however, the Minister also focused on Pakistani youth and how they should be employed at Ericsson based on their skills. Regarding the aforementioned scenario, Ericsson Chairman Ekow Nelson emphasized the company’s image in order to further enhance its diversification and expansion in the country. In addition, given the recent surge in entrepreneurship and innovation, the Minister is looking to establish more incubation centers in the country.

Ekow Nelson, Chairman of Ericsson, stated at the event that Ericsson desired expansion and diversification in Pakistan. We are committed to bringing the best technology and investment to Pakistan, he added. Dr. Sohail Rajput, Secretary of Information Technology, and senior Ministry officials were also present.

