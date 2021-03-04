The Mobile Phones Production Reaches 1.21m in First Two Months of 2021

Pakistan’s mobile phone assembly segment grew by leaps and bounds. The Mobile Phones Production Reaches 1.21m in First Two Months of 2021. This all happened because of the significant drop in cellphone smuggling. On the other hand, a total of 119,639 mobile phones were assembled.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) also revealed the implementation of the Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) has played a significant role in decreasing the smuggling of mobile devices.

The government has also introduced a comprehensive mobile manufacturing policy to attract international manufacturers to set up their plants in the country. In this regard, the country has also established 33 new local mobile phone assembling plants. PTA said,

“These plants have produced over 25 million mobile devices including 4G smartphones after the introduction of DIRBS. Following successful execution of the system, the local assembly segment evolved from infancy to maturity stage with a significant growth in the local assembly of smartphones.”

Furthermore, through DIRBS, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected a total of PKR 90 Billion in custom duties from Jan 2019 to Nov 2020 on formal imports. Just recently, PTA has also issued the Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations.

“This initiative will help create more jobs in this technology sector as well as enable consumers to buy locally manufactured mobile devices,” it stated.

It pointed out that Pakistan had the distinction of implementing the world’s first open-source, full-fledged DIRBS.

PTA also said that DIRBS had the ability to identify all International Mobile Equipment Identities (IMEIs) connected to Pakistan’s mobile networks.

No doubt, the telecom sector has emerged as a prominent contributor to Pakistan’s economy in the passing year. The sector contributed 129% to the national exchequer in 2020 compared to 2019. The government is also hopeful to increase revenue growth in the sector.