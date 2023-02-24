The Much Awaited Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Gets New Gameplay

Advertisement

The May 26 release date for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is inching closer. While we’ve seen multiple trailers depicting Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark battling corrupted Justice League members, a new State of Play delves much deeper into the gameplay and other specifics.

A lengthy cinematic video featured the League against a tainted version of The Flash, who seems to be after Lex Luthor for unknown motives. The sequence concluded with an apparently uncorrupted Wonder Woman using her lasso of truth to pull a confession out of The Flash. However, it was not a pleasant experience, as “the truth” in this case meant that destroying the Justice League was the only way to stop Brainiac’s scheme.

The extended look then switched to gameplay, focusing on how the various characters play differently. Using a grappling hook, Harley Quinn is exceptionally agile, whereas Deadshot and King Shark are more focused on mid-air movement. We even saw Deadshot use his weaponry to bring down an aircraft. King Shark possesses excellent melee finishing skills as well. Ultimately, Captain Boomerang’s iconic weapon is equipped with the Speed Force, allowing him to teleport to his boomerang after throwing it.

The teaser also featured a few new characters. Hack, a digital ghost assisting the Squad along with Toyman, who helps manufacture the Squad’s equipment, and Gizmo, who creates cars.

The Suicide Squad will utilize a gear score system comprised of weaponry from various manufacturers, such as Lexcorp and the GCPD. Better gear scores will unlock new tasks and allow for character customization. However, cosmetics do not affect your gear score, so you can modify your appearance without affecting your score. The trailer also promises post-launch support for new playable characters, weapons, and objectives, as well as a battle pass for new cosmetic items.

Rocksteady, the studio responsible for the Batman: Arkham franchise, is developing the Suicide Squad. This is canonically set in the same universe but takes place in Metropolis rather than Gotham. The plot revolves around Task Force X, often known as the Suicide Squad, being deployed to oppose Brainiac’s takeover of the Justice League. Moreover, late voice actor Kevin Conroy will reprise his role as Batman in one of his final appearances.

