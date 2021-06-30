According to the WABetainfo, the popular messaging platform WhatsApp has rolled out the much-awaited beta version of the ‘view once’ feature for images and videos (also called expiring images and videos feature) on Android today.

The Much Awaited ‘WhatsApp Expiring Images & Videos Feature’ is Live now

In the last week, Whatsapp hinted that it will roll out a new ‘view once’ feature and now its beta version is out. The latest feature enables you to send photos and videos that can only be viewed once. The same feature is already used on other famous social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram and now it’s being brought to WhatsApp. It also allows users to verify if media is viewed by the recipient.

One thing the users must note is that,

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.14.3 is marked as the compatible version for this feature for now.

On the other side, the activation for iOS beta testers will be rolled out later. In order to check the availability of this latest feature, open your WhatsApp messenger and check if the option of view once is visible while sharing media. In addition to that, the view once feature will also work if media is sent to users who do not have the feature enabled yet.

Furthermore, the latest feature also enables you to view the time when the recipients open your media. In order to use this feature, you will need to disable the read receipts option. The view once feature has also been extended to WhatsApp groups but the read receipt option does not work for groups.

