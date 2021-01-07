The National Incubation Center Invites Startup Applications for its 10th Cohort of Incubation

The National Incubation Center has opened applications for its 10th Cohort of startups. As the largest Incubation Center in Pakistan, the National Incubation Center has over the course of 4+ years, supported and nurtured more than 200 Pakistani startups.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for startup founders to scale their success with access to the tools and network they need to grow. Founders making it into the incubation program gain access to the NIC’s bouquet of offerings including access to the NIC Investors Community, Mentorship & Market Linkages, Custom Taught Curriculum, Company Registration, UI/ UX Support, Growth Hacking, Performance Marketing and more.

“Incubation centers and venture capital funds are helping the startup community to grow in Pakistan. Spaces like the NIC are important because they are helping build a progressive and Digital Pakistan.” – Zouhair Khaliq, Co-founder and Partner Teamup.

Keeping with the times, the NIC is offering a fast-track hybrid program, which can be attended virtually and on-premises, and is designed to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses, from idea to execution. Apply now to become part of the vibrant and growing NIC Startup Community and to learn from Unicorn Founders across Pakistan and abroad.

Graduating startups can also become part of the Jazz xlr8 program – Pakistan’s leading startup accelerator. Under this program, Jazz xlr8 not only provides mentorship in a wide range of areas including data and analytics mapping, digital and performance marketing, Jazz Cash integration and more, but also access to Jazz subscribers and to the cutting edge Xperience Hub.

“Over 60% of Pakistan’s population is comprised of young people and it is our responsibility to give them access to the tools they need to make a bright future for Pakistan. The ultimate goal is to instill an entrepreneurial mindset across the country, creating a wave of self-employment and new opportunities,” said Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital & Strategy Officer, Jazz.

As the startup ecosystem in Pakistan is maturing and several avenues are yet to be tapped, there is great potential for innovative founders to disrupt in all verticals and horizontals. So, if you are an entrepreneur, looking to Scale Up your startup, apply to get incubated at the NIC here: https://nicpakistan.pk/cohort-10/

The program is open for all Pakistani nationals, living in Pakistan or overseas.