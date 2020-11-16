The National Incubation Center & Jazz xlr8 invite applications for Hacktivate 3.0 – a Hackathon on Agriculture

The National Incubation Center and Jazz xlr8 are pleased to announce the launch of yet another exciting hackathon – Hacktivate 3.0, to find solutions in the Agri-tech space. The hackathon applications close on the 21st November and is scheduled to be held on the 28th and 29th of November 2020.

To launch this initiative the NIC hosted a virtual panel discussion and information sharing session. The panel was graced by Shoaib Zahid – Partner Walled City, Favad Soomro – Director Engro Foundation, Khuram Idrees – CEO Neelas, Haris Javed – Head of Digital Product & Growth Jazz, Anusheh Naveed – Head of Digitization, Research & Strategy Ubank and was moderated by Ayesha Ahmed – CEO PakAgriMarket.

The purpose of the hackathon is to find practical innovative solutions to challenges in the Agriculture Sector of the country. The NIC has created this platform with a vision to expand the use of technology by fostering innovation and collaboration, and connecting key stakeholders to one another, to find disruptive solutions that can transform the agriculture space in Pakistan and boost the economy.

Zouhair Khaliq said on the occasion “I am keen to see young people find multiple solutions for the problems we discussed during the launch event. I challenge you to revolutionize and uplift the agri-sector of Pakistan. I wish applicants the best and I want to particularly thank all our partners and everyone on the panel for joining us on this endeavor.”

The National Incubation Center, along with its partners, calls out for innovative solutions lying under the following thematic areas:

Technology Innovation

Precision Agriculture

Smart Irrigation

Energy Efficiency

Pesticides and Control

Food and Processing Standards

Warehousing

Livestock Management

Research, Development and Training

Marketplace for Farmers

Food Waste

Miscellaneous/Others

This will be the largest agri-hackathon the ecosystem has witnessed till date with more than 30 partners contributing to the event in different ways. The partners include Jazz, Teamup, Ignite, Ministry of IT and Telecom, Inspire Mill, Walled City – Kusar Group, Akhuwat Foundation, NIC Karachi, WOWPK, Women in Tech, Radical Growth, Sybrid, Connected Women, DEMO, Code for Pakistan, NIC Peshawar, IDG – International Data Group, We Create, PWIC, Tie Islamabad, PMAS – Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, [email protected] and many others.

“At Jazz we recognize the importance of creating opportunity and incorporating trends shaping the future. Agritech, in particular, holds immense potential for value creation. Through Hacktivate, we hope to identify the most cutting edge and innovative solutions around agriculture. Jazz is committed to supporting the innovation ecosystem through Jazz xlr8, NIC and our partners,” Mian Talha Nasruddin – Head of Digital Products, Growth & Startup Ecosystem, Jazz

The top 3 winners will get cash prizes, and an opportunity to connect with the relevant stakeholders required to practically implement the winning ideas including investors, public sector representatives & mentors/domain experts. They will also get the opportunity to scale up with the support of donors and acceleration partners. So, what are you waiting for? Click here to apply right now and become part of the largest Agri-Hackathon in the history of the country.

https://nicpakistan.pk/hacktivate