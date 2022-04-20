The New Cabinet Appoints Amin ul Haque as the Minister for IT Again

Syed Amin ul Haque, a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (MQM-Q), was again appointed Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunications on Tuesday. When Amin ul Haque arrived at the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, he was greeted with open arms by the ministry’s senior officers.

In his speech, the new federal minister for information technology and telecoms expressed his hope that the importance and position of the information technology and telecommunications industry would grow in the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Regarding the completion of ministry projects, the minister stated that “we want the ministry projects that are under our tenure to be completed as quickly as possible.”

From April 2020 to March 2022, Syed Amin ul Haque held the position of Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunications. Telecommunication projects worth billions of rupees were launched in all four provinces during this time period, according to a press release issued at the time.

During the same time period, IT exports achieved their highest level in the country’s history, resulting in the formation of a large network of freelancers.

“The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications will maintain its current level of performance in the future,” the newly-elected minister promised.

