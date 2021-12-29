Yesterday, the Chinese tech giant Xiaomi held a big event for the launch of the new UI, MIUI 13 along with the Xiaomi Mi 12 series. The new products were announced by Lei Jun, who is the CEO and co-founder of the company. According to Lei, the new user interface will arrive with improved privacy, efficiency, and enhanced security.

Xiaomi’s launch event began with the announcement of MIUI 13, which is the major update to Xiaomi’s OS after MIUI 12.5. It primarily emphasizes privacy and security along with visual updates. Furthermore, it will also enable numerous Xiaomi devices in one network to integrate like never before. The devices include phones, tablets, TVs, smart wearables, smart home devices, and the AI voice assistant.

The New MIUI 13 Will Make Mi Phones More Efficient & Secure

Privacy is a critical attribute for smartphone users, so the company devised a three-step verification process, however, it seems that it may work in a few specific regions. The first step encompasses facial recognition. The second verification process involves a watermark reading of the user’s ID, which is followed by the “electronic fraud protection”.

If we talk about facial recognition, it is whole upper-body recognition. During the recognition, the user sets his/her face in front of the camera, but the phone records everything from the waist to the head. On the other hand, “electronic fraud protection” has a huge dataset of websites and devices that might bring malware to the device. In addition to that, there will be a full phonebook of numbers that will be saved as ‘nefarious,’ and the user will be informed before he takes the call.

Apart from the security features, the company also introduced a new font for the MIUI 13, called means. It’s completely free of cost. It is a ‘sans-serif’ font that simplifies letters, signs, and numbers. Furthermore, the company has made the font more symmetrical, both in spacing and appearance.

