



The Federal Government of Pakistan has approved a three-year ‘Rolling Spectrum Strategy 2020-2023’ with the aim to provide people with a faster internet speed. A few days ago, the Rolling Spectrum strategy was put forward to the federal government by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The New Spectrum Strategy Would Enable Faster Internet Speed

As per the report entitled as “Rolling Spectrum Strategy 2020-2023”, issued by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA),

The spectrum master plan aims to provide an overview for spectrum allocation and policy reviews that are set to take place between 2020 and 2023.

The report is made by collective efforts of MoIT&T, PTA, and FAB. The results of the International Telecommunications Union’s (ITU) World Radio-communications Conference (WRC-19) have also been mentioned in the report.

The Ministry of IT& Telecom, PTA, and Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) took guidance from this report to devise a comprehensive three-year rolling Spectrum Strategy. Spectrum planning will support market operators with their network planning investments. In addition to that, the telecom industry is evolving at a fast pace as more and more people are becoming reliant on their smartphone devices along with the internet connectivity to carry out routine tasks of their daily lives.

Furthermore, it was mentioned that the revenue generated from the telecom sector crossed Rs552 billion in the fiscal year 2018-19 and also brought $236 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) during the same financial year.

The Telecom sector remains one of the fastest growing industries in Pakistan therefore there is a need to evaluate the plan after every three years to guarantee that the plan continues to be relevant.

