The Next Era of Smartphone Innovation Is About To Unfold

At last August’s Unpacked event, I shared my strategy to bring more empowering mobile technology to as many people as possible, especially at a time when they needed it most. Now, around one year later, our world is slowly but surely preparing to reopen in many ways. We’re all yearning for freedom and the possibilities that this new world has to offer thanks to advancements in technology that are set to make our world bigger than it ever was.

This past year, new technologies continued to reshape the way we live. Our collaboration with trusted industry partners allowed us to drive seamless experiences that offer more personalization and versatility than ever. As we enter this new era of agile transformation, I believe that open ecosystems are the only way to accelerate innovation and give people more freedom to create their own experiences that are best for their lifestyles.

Samsung Electronics is poised and ready to unveil visionary, purposeful mobile technology for a better world. In a few weeks, we will unleash our latest and greatest Galaxy Z series to reshape the smartphone category and completely reimagine your experiences.

Life Opens Up With Galaxy

Today, the world needs flexible technologies that give people room to explore. At Samsung, people are at the heart of everything we do. We’re constantly listening to you to ensure that any new device and experience we create really brings meaningful innovations. We want to enrich everyone’s life, not just the lives of a select few. From epic cameras and vivid, immersive viewing experiences to long-lasting batteries and strong security, we’re focusing on what really matters to you.

As we explore new ways to empower you, we often venture into uncharted territory. That’s how we ended up creating a brand-new category with the launch of the Galaxy Fold. And we didn’t stop there. We kept improving the category with our second generation of foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold2 and the Galaxy Z Flip, with more screen and more of the features you now know and love. I’m excited to say our third generation of foldable devices will open up amazing new multitasking capabilities and enhanced durability for even more people around the world.

Samsung Is Bringing More People Into the Fold

This will be especially important as the world leap frogs into new frontiers of connectivity that demand open ecosystems and reliable mobile experiences. At Samsung, “open” and “secure” are never mutually exclusive. In fact, our collaborations with trusted industry leaders like Google and Microsoft are why we are able to deliver mobile technology that is secure and optimized for today’s rapidly evolving and interconnected world. We constantly work with key partners to create cutting-edge security solutions that keep your devices and data safe every step of the way. This allows us to give you even more control over your apps, data and privacy, so you can curate your own experience — with total peace of mind.

Collaboration enables us to build mobile experiences that make your life easier and better. It fueled the development of a new unified wearable platform, which we built jointly with Google. On top of your favorite Galaxy apps like Samsung Health and SmartThings, there will be so many others in the new Google Play Store. Furthermore, our One UI Watch user interface is deeply integrated with our other Galaxy devices and provides consistent connectivity between your Galaxy Watch and Galaxy smartphone.

We are also working with Google to enrich our foldable ecosystems with popular apps and services. For our third generation of Galaxy Z phones, we have lined up even more partner apps that make the most of the versatile fold-out format. From hands-free optimized video calling with Google Duo and watching videos in Flex mode on YouTube to multitasking in Microsoft Teams, our foldable ecosystem will offer a wealth of seamless and optimized experiences.

A New Chapter in Smartphone Innovation Is Here

The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold combines the very best that smartphones and tablets offer and delivers completely new ways of working, connecting and creating, while the upcoming Z Flip exhibits an even more refined style, armed with more durable, stronger materials. I firmly believe these devices will answer the call for the versatile mobile technology we need as we navigate the open road ahead.

We are out to set new heights and open up a whole new world of exciting experiences for even more people. I hope you’ll join us as we debut our next Galaxy Z family and share some foldable surprises — including the first-ever S Pen designed specifically for foldable phones. Instead of unveiling a new Galaxy Note this time around, we will further broaden beloved Note features to more Samsung Galaxy devices. In the meantime, mark your calendars and tune in to our Unpacked event on August 11 to see what unfolds.