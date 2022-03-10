The next Mac Mini will be equipped with M2 and M2 Pro chip

According to official source, Apple is preparing to introduce new Mac mini models using the unreleased M2 and M2 Pro processors. According to reports, the M2 processor will have an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU and will be based on the A15 Bionic technology.

Rumors claimed that Apple will announce a new Mac mini at its spring event, but instead we got the all-new Mac Studio, which is a combination between a mini and a Mac Pro. With the launch of the Mac Studio, Apple isn’t planning to phase out its mini model, and a new version is still in the works.

The M2 processor, which is Apple’s next-generation entry-level CPU for Macs and iPads, will power the upcoming mini model, codenamed J473. Since the release of the M1 in 2020, the M2 will be the first substantial improvement to Apple’s “M” family of CPUs.

The mini might get an update later this year, and the fact that Apple kept the Intel model in the list is likely the greatest proof that the machine isn’t being phased out. For the time being, the 2020 M1 mini model is still available alongside the older Intel model.

Although no precise date for a refresh has been announced, Gurman has predicted that Apple might release new Mac updates as early as May or June.