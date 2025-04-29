MediaTek launched the Dimensity 9400 SoC last year. The company then announced a more powerful version of the chipset, Dimensity 9400+, a few weeks earlier. Now, the company is working on another version of the chipset. Some recent rumours have revealed that vivo is working on a new smartphone, X200 FE. Most likely, the company will use the yet-to-be-announced Dimensity 9400e in vivo X200 FE. But this is not ht only phone that will come with this chipset. Some other rumours claim that OmePlus is also working on its next Ace 5 phone. The next OnePlus Ace 5 phone will also use the Dimensity 9400e processor. It is worth mentioning here that OnePlus has already launched the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro.

Basically, the 9400e will be the lower-end version of the 9400. The 9400+ is the top of the family, the 9400 is in the middle. But it does not mean that the chipset will come with downgraded specs. The chipset will come with some amazing specs.

The Next OnePlus Ace 5 Will Debut with an Unusual Yet Promising Processor

The performance of the Dimensity 9400e will be better than that of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which also inevitably means it will beat the recently announced Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 as well. It is safe to say that the 9400e is a rival to Qualcomm’s 8s series. We can also expect a lower price as well.

Although the company does not reveal any further information about the chipset. But we are hoping that the company will most likely launch the chipset in the 3rd quarter of 2025. If the chipset comes in the 3rd quarter, then the phones with this chipset will hit the market sometime in the 4th quarter of the year.

It is a bit too early to say something about the chipset and smartphones. But we are sure that the phone will be cheaper than the other phones in the series. Anyhow, we will get more details in the coming weeks. So, stay tuned for more updates about the chipset and smartphones.

See Also: Dimensity 9500 vs Snapdragon 8 Elite 2: The Race for 2025’s Most Powerful Chip Begins!