The Nothing Phone (2) will be A Flagship Killer, Coming in Q3 2023

Nothing launched its first smartphone, Nothing Phone (1) last year. It was a mid-ranger and come with marvellous features and the brightest displays when compared to the smartphone in the same price category. With enchanting features and catchy advertising, Nothing phone got famous in just a few weeks. However now, the company is working on its successor. Some latest reports have revealed that the Nothing Phone (2) will be a true flagship killer. Also, the phone will launch in the third quarter of 2023.

The Nothing Phone (2) will be A Flagship Killer, Coming in Q3 this year

According to MySmartPrice, Nothing’s upcoming Phone (2) will be a more premium offering than its predecessor. The upcoming version of the phone will likely be a flagship or at least a “flagship killer” of sorts.

Previous reports have revealed that the phone will launch with the Snapdragon 8 series chipset. But the latest reports have claimed that the phone will launch in the second half of this year, it’s possible that this would be the Plus version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Last year’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 came out in the second half with an announcement in May.

Anyhow, if the phone comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, it will have up to 12GB of RAM. Also, it will have at least 256GB of internal storage and a 120Hz OLED display. The upcoming will also feature a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

This is all that we know so far about the upcoming phone. Since we are months away from the release, more rumours will surely fill the gaps in the meantime.

