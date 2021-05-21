Lately, the Google I/O 2021 took place on a virtual basis because of the prevailing COVID 19 pandemic. During the event, a mind-blowing announcement was made according to which the active devices running the Android operating system have surpassed the 3 billion mark. It shows us the penetration of the Android operating system around the globe which is staggering.

The number of Active Android Users Cross the 3 Billion Mark: Google

This new figure shows us that 500 million Android users were added since the last Google I/O Developers Conference that took place in 2019. Moreover, 1 billion people around the world started to use the Android operating system since 2017 when the android users crossed the 2 billion mark.

Sameer Samat who is Google’s Vice President of product management revealed the news of this milestone during the Google I/O 2021. These figures were obtained through the Google Play Store records which implies that the number of active Android users could even be higher than the current estimates, noting that there are millions of Android devices not preinstalled with Google Play Store such as the Huawei smartphones, Amazon Fire devices, etc.

The current number of active Android devices illustrates the prevalence and growth of Android applications around the world. The number of active Android users is far greater than the number of iOS users which has just crossed the billion mark. Surely, Android will maintain its pilot position in the upcoming years as Google continues to reinvent the wheel of the Android ecosystem

Apart from this, Google announced the upcoming Android 12 operating system and revealed a list of eligible smartphone models that will get the beta update. In addition to that, the versatility of the Android OS continues to be seen in a number of products ranging from TVs, smartphones, and an array of smart home appliances.

