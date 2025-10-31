The OnePlus 15T Leak Reveals Key Specs

The OnePlus 15T is already in the spotlight before launch. The OnePlus 15 just debuted in China and is heading for a global release next month. Now, reports suggest OnePlus is working on another model that focuses entirely on upgrades. A new leak gives us an early look at what’s coming.

A Compact Successor to the OnePlus 13T

The leaker, Digital Chat Station, shared details about a small upcoming OnePlus phone. Based on the screen size, it appears to be the next version of the OnePlus 13T, which sold globally as the OnePlus 13S. Following OnePlus’s usual pattern, the new device could launch as the OnePlus 15T, or possibly the OnePlus 15S in some markets.

The OnePlus 15T may feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip (non-Elite variant). It’s the next big processor for “flagship killer” devices, promising top performance and efficiency.

Display and Design Improvements

The OnePlus 15T might keep the same 6.31-inch 1.5K display as its predecessor. However, it’s said to have thinner, uniform bezels on all sides for a cleaner and more balanced look.

Another major change could be an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It would replace the older optical one and offer faster, more reliable unlocking.

The device could also gain IP68 water and dust resistance, making it tougher than before. Higher protection ratings like IP69 and IP69K will likely stay exclusive to the flagship OnePlus 15.

A Massive Battery Upgrade

The leak also hints at a huge jump in battery size. OnePlus is reportedly testing batteries with over 7,000 mAh capacity, a big step up from the 6,260 mAh cell in the OnePlus 13T.

Despite its compact build, the company could use silicon-carbon (Si-C) battery tech. This material boosts energy density without making the phone thicker. As a result, users can expect longer battery life and possibly faster charging.

That said, it’s not confirmed if the same battery will appear in global models. The OnePlus 13S, for example, shipped with a 5,850 mAh lithium-polymer unit instead.

Camera Expectations

There’s no solid info on the camera setup yet. However, fans hope OnePlus adds a telephoto lens this time. The previous model skipped it, and many users noticed.

Expected Launch Timeline

If the leaks prove accurate, the OnePlus 15T could make its global debut in the first half of 2026. It might also be one of the first phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Availability in the U.S. and Europe remains unclear, but markets like India and China are expected to see it early.