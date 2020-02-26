The perfect blend of look and performance- HONOR 9X with its unique X shaped light reflecting rear finish

HONOR Pakistan, a leading smartphone brand, launched their much awaited HONOR 9X recently for the Pakistani market. HONOR 9X had been a rage around the world before it was launched in Pakistan. The reason behind the rage and being in news before its release was due to the exceptional and extraordinary design as well as specs of HONOR 9X. The new HONOR 9X is a perfect balance between functionality and appearance. It comes in two glistening colours of Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue. Both these colours go with those who wish to stand out through their spark and class, so grab it now in just Rs. 38,999.

What really catches the eye is the rhombic prism inspired, dynamic X-shaped logo on the back of the smartphone. This logo is an important element of the look and feel of HONOR 9X as the “X” helps the smartphone to stand to be recognized by anyone. The device has reportedly been designed keeping in mind the energy and aesthetic demands of the young demand.

HONOR 9X has an impressive 6.59” FullView Display in the front with no front camera taking up the screen, but the back of HONOR 9X has a light reflecting and refracting design made from geometric diamond-cut tiles to give the Dynamix X logo a 3D look. Such engineering was possible only through the highly sophisticated nanolithography to create the sparkling shadows and lights along with the halo gradient technology to create the prominent colour and texture.

HONOR 9X has been a revolutionary smartphone in the Pakistani smartphone market with its next-generation technology for young consumers. The latest upgrade in the X series, has widely been appreciated by the masses in Pakistan due to the stellar Pop-up front camera, large display and classy rear. This upgrade offers a unique user experience of the camera, design, performance and speed.