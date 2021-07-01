The Perfect Phone in Your Budget; realme C21 is Now Available for PKR 19,999/-

Everyone is looking for the most affordable smartphone that packs the best mix of features. And brands are gunning to provide top notch qualities for the least prices possible. So, realme keeping up with its vision of “Dare to Leap” leapt forward and announced a fantastic new price for its realme C21 which is PKR 19,999/-.

Now, a PKR 5,000/- drop is quite significant and makes realme C21 a true value-for-money. realme’s C Series is famous for being pocket-friendly with exceptional technology and body designs, empowering the youth within a minimal budget. And so, the realme C21 is an excellent purchase, and the price drop makes it even more welcoming for the fans.

The realme C21 comes with an admirable gaming processor MediaTek Helio G35 with HyperEngine Technology. The chipset provides efficient and smooth gameplay coupled with enhanced power efficiency for gamers and competent performance.

Moreover, realme C21 has a 13MP AI Triple Camera providing sharper, clearer photos. The camera has a Super Nightscape, Chroma Boost, and Slow Motion videos and 1080P video recording features that enhance pictures even at night settings. It supports a 5MP selfie camera for clear selfies as well.

Furthermore, realme C21 comes with a big 6.5 mini-drop full-screen display and 4+64GB massive storage, making it an optimum choice for watching videos and playing games.

No phone is fun if it runs out of battery fast, so realme C21 supports a 5000mAh battery accompanying a super power-saving mode an optimal time-saving option for everyday use. Additionally, the realme C21 is the first phone in the market to have passed the TÜV Rheinland Smartphone Quality Certification to make it more user-friendly.

So what are you waiting for? Hurry and order your new realme C21 device for just PKR 19,999/-



