The Pokemon Legends: A new set of ‘Found Footage’ released

The most recent Pokemon Legends: Arceus teaser is two minutes of straight-up found video horror, hinting at some deadly encounters in the Hisui area. The discovery of a new Pokemon is teased in an unnerving “found footage” video for the forthcoming Nintendo Switch game.

Over the years, Game Freak and The Pokémon Company have come up with some fairly creative ways to reveal new Pokémon species—and this hasn’t changed in the lead-up to Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The Pokemon community went into a frenzy after Game Freak published one of its most mysterious marketing trailers ever. The lost and found footage looks like it came straight out of Cloverfield.

What’s this new Pokémon trailer all about?

The suffocating breathing, the scratchy film grain, and the cliffhanger finale. No matter how you look at it, this is a scary film. We’ve seen a lot of Halloween events this season, but we didn’t expect Pokemon, of all things, to get into the Halloween mood this far.

Based on the terrain and Pokémon depicted in the grainy and shaky film unearthed deep in the Canalave Library’s archives, an anonymous researcher is chronicling the icy scenery of a place that’s likely around Mt. Coronet or in the northern-most portion of the Hisui region.

What’s about new Pokémon Legends?

There isn’t much information about this new Pokémon other than the descriptions of a fluffy neck, a red tail, and round, yellow eyes. It’s far more probable, though, that it’ll be a completely new species or a Hisuian version of an existing Pokémon. What we don’t know is if a separate creature ruined the celebration, or if it was the evolved form or transformation of the creature in issue.

It’s also unclear when this footage was supposed to be shot. Given that the events of Pokémon Legends: Arceus took place in the distant past, whatever this monster is, it’s probable that it’s been hidden away in those caverns for at least several hundred years since the events of that game.

Wait is still there…

TPC generally reveals further details around a week after releasing the clip, so fans should anticipate to see the complete unveiling of whatever is being teased sooner rather than later.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be available on the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.