Recently, the Policy Committee of the Universal Service Fund (USF) gave approval for 30 odd projects for the next fiscal year. For this purpose, the body has granted more than PKR 18 billion for setting up IT and telecom infrastructure in the country. The forthcoming projects of the USF encompass powering of telecommunication sites via solar energy, to maintain sustainability and financial viability in rural areas where the supply of fuel for power generation was difficult.

The Policy Committee Approves 30 Projects For IT & Telecom Sector

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque chaired the meeting and said that infrastructure development for uninterrupted lightning-speed mobile broadband services was imperative at national highways. According to Mr. Haque,

Installing optical fiber cable networks at Union Councils’ level across Pakistan is one of the prerequisites for the future digital needs of the country including the introduction of the 5G.

Furthermore, the federal minister added that the USF was playing a crucial role to bring broadband services and optical fiber projects in remote regions of the country which will assist in the fulfillment of Digital Pakistan initiative.

Moreover, the meeting was informed that under the incumbent government, the USF has witnessed a 100 percent increase in the number of IT related projects. It must be worth noted that there were only six projects in FY19, followed by 12 projects in FY20 while 25 projects were approved in FY21.

On the occasion, USF CEO Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary said,

The project in the Kohistan region has faced delays due to extreme weather conditions and difficult routes while one project was facing delays in the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas. However, these projects are only 5pc of the total projects and 95pc of the projects are progressing as per the schedule.

