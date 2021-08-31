The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announces pre-orders for much awaited Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 Bringing the best smartphone innovations to life, Samsung has announced a pre order for Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Galaxy Watch 4, as well as Galaxy Buds 2

Placing the power of the latest in the smartphone technology in the consumers’ hands, Samsung Electronics has announced that pre-orders for devices part of the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold3 & Z Flip3, along with an array of other innovative products. Available for the smartphone enthusiasts and lovers of the innovative smartphone tech, the new launches available for pre- orders from the 25th of August, include new S Pen Fold Editions for Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Buds 2 – the lightest and smallest earbuds in the entire Galaxy Buds Series.

Opening a new world of tech enabled sharing and communication, designed to elevate the everyday living of customers, the new devices come dotted with new features keeping the brand DNA centralized. Much evolved from its predecessors and all other existing smartphones that have seen the light of the day, Galaxy Z is revolutionary to say the least. From an expanded screen size that makes multitasking a breeze, to the intricate design features that make each offering of this series stand out, Galaxy Z reimagines the smartphone experience like never before.

Galaxy Z Fold3: Built for those who need to power their productivity and maximize every moment, Galaxy Z Fold3 combines power and efficiency for an immersive experience. It is designed to allow you to check off your to-do list faster and have more time for next-gen gaming, content viewing, and video calling, whatever your day demands.

With space for up to three apps at once, the Galaxy Z Fold3 is a notch above what already exists in its genre. Ideal for modern day multi-taskers, the phone is the first time ever foldable with S Pen support, making it easier to write and jot down things on the go. It also makes possible to use the phone in two halves – use one half to join a video call and take notes with your S Pen on the bottom half by just clicking the screen twice. Say goodbye to those cumbersome attempts of finding a notebook and a pen when you have to note down something important.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 comes with 7.6-inch main screen and under display camera making everything from productivity to performance to portable entertainment just a click away – that is the power of Z Fold3.

Galaxy Z Flip3: For the style conscious customers, Galaxy Z Flip3 is a blessing! It encourages expression with bolder colors, sleek looks, and trendy new accessories. Perhaps, taking selfies was never so dandy. Unfold and snap a stunning selfie with Galaxy Z Flip3’s studio-quality camera features with Flex mode and enjoy posting and scrolling with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The new Galaxy Z Flip3 comes with easier ways to pay, play, and check notifications with its larger cover screen that doesn’t need you to flip open your phone every time. It is an ideal balance of style and function – it’s more than just a folding phone, it’s a style statement.

The Galaxy Z series is unfolding revolutionary ways of watching, playing, working, capturing and connecting. Be the first one to get your hands on it! Pre-order now! Customers can now pre-order their Galaxy Z’s on the Samsung online shop. The Galaxy Z Fold3 is priced at Rs. 294,999. The Galaxy Z Flip3 can be ordered for Rs. 194,999.

On the purchase of the Galaxy Z Fold3, you will get an e-voucher worth Rs. 32,000 which you can redeem to get accessories like the Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Buds2, a Leather Flip Cover, Flip Cover with S pen, S pen Fold Edition, Galaxy SmartTag+ and a 35W Power Adapter Duo.

If you purchase the Galaxy Z Flip3, you will also receive an e-voucher that will be worth Rs. 24,000 through which you can get accessories like a Leather Cover, Galaxy SmartTag and a 35W Power Adapter Duo.

On pre-ordering your favorite foldable devices, you will also be eligible for Samsung Care+, through which you can save up to Rs. 80,000 on the purchase of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and up to Rs. 45,000 on the purchase of the Galaxy Z Flip3 on screen replacements with a 1-year warranty.