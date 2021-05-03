The Powerful Gaming phone, realme 8 is here with MediaTek Helio G95 Chipset and the First-ever Gaming Pro Kit

With multiple smartphones landing in the market, realme has surely taken a lead with the launch of the realme 8 Series. The brand launched the series with a grand online launch event, celebrities and influencers joining to celebrate, and millions of viewers engaged online. It was undoubtedly the biggest online launch event of any smartphone brand in 2021. realme launched two chic phones, realme 8 Pro and realme 8, with multiple AIoT products.

The number series is realme’s most popular smartphone series globally with more than 30 million users. realme has brought forward a total of six generations from its number series over the years, democratizing flagship technology for the youth with premium features at an affordable price. The latest successor, the realme 8 Series brings incomparable smartphone specifications. The gaming beast realme 8 comes with a 64MP AI Quad Camera, MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 5,000mAh battery, 30W Dart Charge, and much more.

The reason realme 8 is being called the gaming beast is for the outstanding features that every gaming enthusiast could ever wish for. The phone comes with the world’s first MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor. With a 30W Dart Charge and super high AnTuTu benchmark, the chipset is exclusively designed to be the core of an incredible smartphone gaming experience. It supports a 12nm process which makes it powerful and very efficient. It is also equipped with two high-performance Cortex-A76 cores at up to 2.05GHz and six high-efficiency Cortex-A55 cores at up to 2GHz, along with 900MHz Mali-G76GPU.

With the combination of the latest updated CPU, GPU, super-fast RAM, and powerful AI, realme 8 brings a smooth experience to mobile game enthusiasts. This chipset, coupled with the 5,000 mAh battery and 30W Dart Charge makes it the best deal, providing better and longer gameplay. The storage of 8GB + 128GB allows you to download as many games as you want and play without a lag.

Not only does it have some excellent features, but the outlook of the phone is ethereal. The bold and dreamy design that combines hip, street elements together is called the Infinite Bold Design making it stand out from others in the market. Keeping up the trendsetting design to break conventional aesthetics and brings trendsetting appealing designs to consumer electronics, realme 8 utilizes the trendy Infinite Bold Design. It gives a sci-fi, futuristic style aura. The phone comes in two mesmerizing colors, Cyber Silver and Cyber Black.

The most exciting part of the launch is the realme Gaming Pro Kit that features a Cooling Back Clip, Gaming Controller, and Mobile Game Finger Sleeves. The lightweight handy AIoT devices are going to make your gaming so much easier and comfortable. This is going to be a hot seller with pro-gamers and open new frontiers in their gaming adventures.

The Cooling Back Clip turns on the power rush cooling immediately taking only 30s to reduce to 4℃ and 1min 30s to reduce to 0℃. The Gaming Control is distinct from most of the pure physical mapping products on the market, the trigger is sensitive and does not touch. The position is closer to the contacts to enhance the response speed; the contact surface is increased with conductive silicone to improve click accuracy. The Finger Sleeves are superconductive silver fiber with 30% silver attaining strong conductivity and high sensitivity providing smooth control, seamless feel, and a cool design.

The realme 8 can be pre-ordered from Daraz.pk with some exciting bundles. It is available on Daraz at a discounted price of PKR 38,999/- instead of the launch price of PKR 39,999/- from April 28 to May 04 and get realme Buds Classic free. The AIoT devices will be exclusively available at Saamaan.pk from May 05 onwards. So what are you waiting for? Hurry and book yours before everything is sold out!