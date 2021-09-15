The launch of the new iPhone is always considered one of the biggest events throughout the world. While Samsung unpacked events also always include some great devices. still, it has never got the hype that Apple gets. It is evident that for a long time, iPhone is considered one of the best devices available and is also taken as a status symbol. Yesterday, Apple had its launch event where it came up with some great devices including smartwatches, laptops, iPad, and iPhones. However every year the hype is always about the new iPhone which is this time named iPhone 13 series. During the annual online event hosted from its headquarters in Cupertino California, Apple gave the first look of its new iPhone 13 series. Before going into the details of features and specifications, below mentioned are the Prices of the iPhone 13 Series in Pakistan.

Prices of iPhone 13 Series in Pakistan

These are the prices of iPhone 13 series along with their different variants which include iPhone 1 3 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 pro, and iPhone 13 pro max.

iPhone Model Price in PKR iPhone 13 mini (128 GB) 164,999 iPhone 13 mini (256 GB) 181,999 iPhone 13 mini (512 GB) 215,999 iPhone 13 (128 GB) 181,999 iPhone 13 (256 GB) 198,999 iPhone 13 (512 GB) 232,000 iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB) 216,000 iPhone 13 Pro (256 GB) 232,000 iPhone 13 Pro (512 GB) 266,999 iPhone 13 Pro (1 TB) 334,000 iPhone 13 Pro Max (128 GB) 232,000 iPhone 13 Pro Max (256 GB) 249,000 iPhone 13 Pro Max (512 GB) 283,000 iPhone 13 Pro Max (1 TB) 350,999

Features and Specifications of iPhone 13 series:

As rumors suggested the device has not come with any major change except for the inclusion of a new color variant and better battery time. Other devices in iPhone 13 series that were launched are iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 pro. All these devices feature better cameras, 120Hz screens, new processors, better battery life, and smaller notches compared to their predecessors.

Let’s discuss all the features one by one.

Body:

The device weighs 174 g and has dimensions 146 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm. iPhone 13 has a Gorilla glass front and a glass back which is embellished with an aluminum frame.

Display:

iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch display with a resolution of 1170 x 2532 whereas the iPhone 13 mini has a 5.5″ display and 1080x 2340 display. The iPhone pro-Max has a giant 6.7″ display. The display used in the device is super retina XDR OLED. The display is scratch-resistant ceramic glass having an oleophobic coating which provides more protection. This 6.1-inch smartphone keeps the sleek design and ceramic front shield as its predecessor, but now boasts a diagonal camera lenses design for the new dual system.

Operating System:

The operating system supporting the device is iOS 15 and the chipset used is Apple A15 Bionic having Hexa core CPU and Apple 4 core graphics GPU. The new chip A15 Bionic enables features like automatically translating text.

Memory:

Apple iPhone 13 has three storage variants: 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM.

Camera:

iPhone 13 has come up with a massive leap in camera design. The new 12 mp Wide camera, with 1.7 µm pixels, comes with the biggest sensor ever in an iPhone dual-camera system and is capable of gathering 47 percent more light for less noise and brighter results. Sensor-shift OIS also comes to the Wide camera, as it stabilizes the sensor instead of the lens so shots are more steady. The 12 mp Ultra-Wide camera with a new sensor captures images with more detail in the dark areas of photos and videos with less noise.

The camera system captures 47 percent more light in a scene and includes the sensor-shift stabilization that helps counterbalance any movement within the camera to take focused shots.

Battery:

The battery included in the device is LI-Ion nonremovable battery that provides fast charging 20W. This means that in 30 minutes the device charges up to 50%. Also, the company has revealed that after full charging the device will last 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 that was launched last year.

Features:

The device has got the same features as its predecessors and I cannot see anything new. It has got Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Siri natural language commands, and dictation

Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support.

Color Variants:

The device has come in five color variants with a new pink color that is quite astonishing. So one can get iPhone 13 in blue, ‘midnight,’ ‘starlight’ and product red and newly introduced pink color.

So are you excited to buy them? Since the devices are launched yesterday so we can expect that it will be available for prebooking in the next few weeks.

