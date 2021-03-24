The Real Story Behind Airlift Express False Marketing Strategy

The ride-hailing service Airlift has come up with another venture recently which is Online grocery delivering. Airlift express, online shopping service was launched at a time when e-commerce was recommended due to the havoc caused by Covid-19. Though it entered the Pakistani market with a bang emphasising on strong marketing campaigns on social media and streamers, things turned the other way round.

Does Airlift Express Really Deliver your Household essentials in 35 minutes?

While Airlift Express promised to deliver grocery at Door Steps within 30 minutes, the reviews regarding the service are really not satisfactory.

A customer of this online service who requested to remain anonymous reached out to us and shared how he had a bad experience with the service. He received the order after 1.5 hours but he was fine with this time. What bothered him was old, expired vegetables and the company denied swapping them with some other product. He doesn’t have any issue with the company’s policy of not swapping product but had a question that why they sent expired vegetable in the first place?

I would never have believed him if I wouldn’t have done my own homework. I decided to check the reviews for this app-based grocery service. On their Facebook page, I found many reviews that were totally against them.

Here you go!

Here is another experience:

This woman is a regular customer which means initially she liked this service but now they have lost it.

Well, it’s not a big deal though:

Seems like selling expired vegetables is not a new thing for Airlift:

Most of the reviews above show that people are not bothered about the time taken but with the poor quality of service and product that are delivered. However, I do have an issue! I have an issue with deceptive statements in Marketing to promote sales of goods.

Why the Pakistani brands these days use false marketing to mislead customers? Be it clothing brands who run social media campaign with bold flashy Flat 50% off accompanies by a tiny, almost transparent line, “On some Product”. It’s totally fine if an online store cannot deliver in mere 30 minutes, we do understand, taking orders, registering them, collecting, packing and delivery takes time. So if you deliver in two hours, we are fine with it but please don’t mislead us with a false marketing strategy. Instead, give us good service and we will definitely opt for you.

We do not deserve to be given rotten vegetables and not attended by sales representatives. Everyone spends money while ordering goods, so we need products that are in the best of their shape. Moreover, Customer reps are there to serve customers and solve the queries, so there is no point in getting rude with them, instead, their problems should be solved.

There are some good reviews as well but most of them seem fake and botted. Some are real and those people are based in Karachi, so it might be possible that their service in Karachi is good however in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, it needs improvement.

