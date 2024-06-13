The realme C63 Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Leather Back and Lightning-Fast Charging at an Unmatched Price

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, is thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated realme C63 is now available in Pakistan. This midrange marvel, priced at an incredible PKR 34,999, is set to revolutionize the market with its luxurious design, including the first-ever leather back in a midrange device, rapid charging, and advanced AI capabilities. The realme C63 is available in two striking colors: Leather Blue and Jade Green.

Experience Unmatched Charging Speed and Safety

The realme C63 takes fast charging to a new level with its 45W charging capability, offering 1 hour of talk time with just a 1-minute charge. What sets this device apart is its TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System Certification. This prestigious certification means the realme C63’s charging system, including the battery, charger, cable, and IC, has undergone rigorous testing to meet the highest safety standards. The realme C63 is designed with a comprehensive array of safety features:

Overheating protection

Short circuit protection

Voltage surge protection

Fire protection

EMI/EMC protection

Drop and impact protection

Aesthetic Excellence with Vegan Leather Back

One of the most distinctive features of the realme C63 is its premium vegan leather back cover, a first for midrange smartphones. This design not only provides a superior texture and durability but also enhances grip, making the phone scratch-proof and resistant to abrasions. The leather back ensures that the phone maintains its premium look over time, offering both style and functionality.

Furthermore, the C63 boasts the thinnest body in its segment at just 7.74mm, which is thinner than the average thickness of its competitors in the martket. The Jade Green version of the C63 uses millions of glittering particles, controlled by a magnetic field on the back panel, to create a unique sparkling effect, presenting a shimmering visual experience.

Power That Lasts

Featuring a massive 5000mAh battery, the realme C63 guarantees long-lasting performance, minimizing the need for frequent recharging. The innovative three-in-one charging system ensures smooth and stable switching between fast and universal charging modes, eliminating intermittent charging issues. Additionally, the intelligent charging protection mode learns user habits, slowing down charging during sleep to protect the battery and extend its lifespan.

Superior Performance and AI Innovations

Powered by an octa-core architecture chip, the realme C63 delivers exceptional performance and efficiency. The phone also features Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) Technology, which expands its 6GB RAM up to 12GB, enabling seamless multitasking with up to 18 apps running simultaneously in the background.

The realme C63 boasts flagship-level AI features such as Air Gestures and AI Noise Reduction, enhancing the user experience by offering touch-free call management and clearer phone calls through background noise reduction. Its impressive durability with dustproof and waterproof levels ensures reliability in various conditions.

Capture Stunning Photos

The realme C63 comes equipped with a 50MP camera, one of the highest pixel performances in its price range, allowing for clearer details in photos and easy access to taking blockbuster shots. Additionally, it introduces two new filters: Cinematic and Crisp, providing users with more creative options for their photography.

The realme C63 is now available in Pakistan, combining premium features, rapid and safe charging, and cutting-edge AI capabilities at an unbeatable price. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience the future of smartphones with the realme C63!

