The Rise of Malware on Android: Necro Malware Infects Over 11 Million Devices

With the continuous surge in app downloads, cyber threats are growing more sophisticated. In 2026, it is estimated that people will download 143 billion apps globally. Given this massive number, it is no surprise that cybercriminals are increasingly targeting app stores like Google’s Play Store as prime distribution hubs for malicious software. One of the latest threats involves the notorious Necro malware, which security researchers have recently detected on millions of Android devices.

Necro Malware Hits Android Devices

According to a report by Kaspersky SecureList, more than 11 million Android devices are believed to have been infected by Necro malware. The malware lurks within various popular apps on the Google Play Store. Some of the confirmed infected apps include Wuta Camera, Max Browser, and unofficial modifications (mods) of well-known apps like WhatsApp and Spotify Plus. The malware has even spread through mods of popular games such as Minecraft and Melon Sandbox.

Kaspersky’s findings showed that Necro malware had been part of Wuta Camera from version 6.4.2.148 until its discovery and removal in version 6.4.7.138. After more than a million downloads, Google removed another infected app, Max Browser, from the Play Store. The malware was present in Max Browser starting from version 1.2.0. Removing these apps has stopped the spread, but the malware has already affected many users.

How Necro Malware Works

Necro malware is stealthy and operates in the background, making it difficult for users to detect. Its primary objective is to generate revenue for cybercriminals by running invisible processes on infected devices. Specifically, the malware opens and clicks on advertisements without the user’s knowledge, earning money for the attackers through fraudulent ad clicks. This can slow down your phone’s performance, but because it operates behind the scenes, users may not immediately realize that malware is present.

This kind of malicious software is particularly concerning because it doesn’t just affect your device’s speed; it can lead to data breaches and compromised privacy over time. Since the malware can bypass user detection for extended periods, it leaves users vulnerable to further attacks or data exploitation.

Google’s Response

In response to the spread of Necro malware, Google has reassured users that it has removed all known infected apps from the Play Store. Google also emphasized that Google Play Protect, the built-in antivirus system for Android devices, should have shielded most users from harm. Play Protect regularly scans apps for suspicious behaviour and helps prevent malware from infecting users’ phones.

However, despite these protections, the spread of Necro malware highlights the need for users to remain vigilant. Downloading apps from unofficial sources or sideloading modified versions of popular apps significantly increases the risk of infection.

Protecting Your Device

If you’re concerned that your device might be infected with Necro malware or any other type of malicious software, it’s important to take swift action. The first step is to use a reliable antivirus scanner designed for Android devices. Numerous antivirus programs are available that can detect and remove malware efficiently. Regularly scanning your device for potential threats will help you stay ahead of cybercriminals.

Additionally, users should be cautious when downloading apps, especially mods or unofficial versions of popular apps like WhatsApp or Spotify. Sticking to the official Google Play Store for app downloads reduces the risk of installing malicious software. Keeping apps and the Android operating system updated is also crucial, as updates often include security patches that protect against vulnerabilities.

In conclusion, while malware threats like Necro are becoming more prevalent, staying informed and adopting good cybersecurity habits can significantly reduce your risk of infection. Ensure you download apps from trusted sources, use antivirus protection, and regularly check your device for potential threats. This way, you can enjoy the convenience of your Android device without falling prey to cybercriminals.

