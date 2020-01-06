The Samsung Galaxy S20 Series to Feature 120Hz Displays

Samsung is known for producing the same great devices, and this is the reason why it has gained so much popularity in some years. Let’s not forget that for the same reason, the company is able to remain on the top-selling mobile phone brands globally. This time as the launch of Galaxy S20 series is near, our excitement levels are also high. This excitement is further doubled, when we come across the leaked and amazing features of Galaxy S20- The most awaited device. It is the very first time we are calling the device S20 as previously we were told that the device would be named S11. The name is leaked by no one other than fam us leakster Ice Universe who also predicted that Samsung Galaxy S20 series would include Galaxy S20, S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series to Launch at Galaxy Unpacked 2020

Though we have come across some specifications and features but, this time the most enlightened feature to which we have come across is is 120Hz display. The giant 120 HZ display will push the Galaxy S20 series to the flagship range. The other mobile companies launching flagship devices have come up to 90 Hz display still. You would be shocked to know that the latest iPhone launched yet have 60 Hz display.

As the device is a flagship, it will have Snapdragon 865 or an Exynos processor according to tot he region in which it is launched. The above mentioned three variants will differ in terms of size. Possibly S20 will have 6.2″ display whereas S20+ will have 6.7″ large screen and probably the Ultra version will have huge 6.9″ display.

The company will be launching these series along with Galaxy Fold on 11th February 2020 at its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. As far as pre-orders are concerned, usually, it starts one week after the device is launched and shipments will take one more week.

