The “She’s Next” Program Returns to Pakistan to Empower Women-led Businesses & Drive Economic Growth

Visa, a global leader in digital payments, and HBL, Pakistan’s premier private sector bank, announce the return of She’s Next, a global advocacy program that spotlights women entrepreneurs who are actively financing, managing, and expanding their businesses.

Recognizing their pivotal role as catalysts for economic and social development, women-led businesses are increasingly shaping Pakistan’s economy with a distinct blend of resilience, social consciousness, and technological adoption.

In 2024, the program received over 2,500 applications, culminating in the selection of five women entrepreneurs, including Ziana Sakhia (Bechlo), Sadaf Rehman (CodeSchool), Rida Zainab (Porter Pakistan), Ayesha Awan (SocialBlu), and Hira Javaid (Foster Learning), who secured funding collectively worth USD 50,000, training, and networking opportunities.

To cater to the impressive demand, ‘She’s Next’ will once again invite women entrepreneurs from all industries and sectors in Pakistan to apply on the official website for a chance to receive grants worth a total of USD 50,000 (USD 10,000 each). Winners will also receive a range of benefits, including a tailored training program, mentoring opportunities, and access to She’s Next Club resources, including a workshop library and a community of entrepreneurs. Applications are open from today until December 24, 2025.

“She’s Next, unlocking the boundless potential of every Pakistani woman, providing the essential stepping stone for women-led businesses to scale and expand collectively. Our inaugural program attracted over 2,500 applications, reflecting the deep entrepreneurial spirit and hunger for growth among women across the country. That excitement translated to real impact as the winners’ businesses are thriving and driving digital transformation in sectors like fashion, health, education, and technology. We’re excited to bring She’s Next back to Pakistan and uplevel the new cohort of winners,” said Umar S. Khan, Country Manager for Pakistan and Afghanistan, Visa.

“We also ran a new edition of the Visa & HBL Women SMB Digitization Index this year, which highlighted the positive economic impact of women entrepreneurs. Despite their own personal hurdles and personal growth ambitions, women business owners are motivated by financial independence, and a deep desire to create supportive work environments which uplift societies – an ethos that is very close to Visa’s own mission of uplifting everyone, everywhere. What’s been great to see is that women entrepreneurs are integrating payment technologies and artificial intelligence to overcome obstacles and drive their businesses forward, which really shows their progressive mindset.”

Aamir Kureshi, Head Products Transactional Services & Solution Delivery – HBL, said: “We are proud to renew our support for the She’s Next global advocacy program again this year. At HBL, we celebrate the strength and spirit of women entrepreneurs and are committed to increasing their participation in the Pakistan economy. The Visa & HBL Women SMB Digitization Index revealed that women entrepreneurs actively seek guidance and support from mentors and financial advisors and are keen to receive training from major financial institutions. Keeping this in mind, this year, we aim to increase our efforts at providing them with relevant programs that build skillsets for growth and success and connect them with a carefully curated list of mentors.”

