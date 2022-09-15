The Sims 4 Game Will Become Free To Play From October

The base game, Sims 4 was released back in September 2014. It has seen 31 million players worldwide since its release. However, the game met with mixed reviews in the early days, with many outlets criticizing the lack of features as compared to The Sims 3. Recently, EA and Maxis have announced that The Sims 4 Game will be free to download for all new players from October 18, 2022. The best part is that it will become free across all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

EA and Maxis have plenty of content lined up for The Sims 4 Game

As the game is going free, it is likely to inject some more life into the eight-year-old game. Thanks to EA and Maxis, existing players won’t miss out, either, as they are giving away the Desert Luxe Kit free to anyone who purchases the game before October 17. They stated that:

“With the Desert Luxe Kit, Sims can relax in their modern oasis with luxurious indoor and outdoor furniture, inspired by the natural landscape of the Southwestern desert and materials like stone and wood.”

It seems that EA and Maxis have plenty of content lined up for The Sims 4. They further stated that:

“Players can learn more about what’s in the works during a special-edition stream”

According to reports, the upcoming stream can be viewed live on The Sims YouTube and Twitch channels at 10 am PDT on October 18. No doubt, this game has succeeded in being a deep and complex game when it comes to Sim interactions, with lots of entertaining emotional potential. Its contextual actions are really strong and its excellent building tools make architecture more fun than ever.

