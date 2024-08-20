The Social Media Dilemma: Why 75% of Gen Zers See It as a Mental Health Risk?

A recent survey of 2,000 Gen Z Americans commissioned by LG Electronics and conducted by Talker Research shed light on the growing concern over social media impact on mental health. The findings disclose that three in four Gen Zers think social media is negatively impacting their mental health. The platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram are the main culprits. However, the fact is that many Gen Zers continue to engage with these platforms despite acknowledging their negative effects. There are various reasons:

66% use social media out of boredom

59% seek laughter

44% want to stay connected with friends

49% look to stay updated on the latest news

However, the trade-off is noteworthy—49% report feeling stressed and anxious after scrolling through their feeds.

Unmasking the Social Media Impact on Gen Z’s Mental Health

The survey underscores that it takes only 38 minutes of scrolling for negative emotions to appear, with 51% feeling upset after viewing particular content. 49% feel unproductive because they waste their time on social media, 36% feel anxious because they experience FOMO (fear of missing out), and 45% of Gen-Z feel that they spend more time on social media than their friends. The content that triggers negative emotions includes politics (40%) and physical violence (50%). On the other hand, positive content such as animal videos (48%), pranks (34%), and comedy (65%) bring happiness. Moreover, it helps to turn a bad day into a good one for 65% of respondents.

The report indicates that 62% of Gen Zers expressed a wish to start fresh on social media, as their existing feeds don’t align with their interests. Louis Giagrande, Head of U.S. Marketing at LG Electronics, highlighted the importance of curating social media feeds to foster happiness and inspiration. Moreover, he encouraged users to engage more with content that inspires them, helping to build a feed that supports their mental health.

