A bunch of success stories regarding foreign-based Pakistanis like Nergis Malvala lately covered the headlines of many news agencies across Pakistan. Today, we have come up with another success story of Ahmed Rao, who is the co-founder of Skrap, a UK based startup, recently raised $1.6mn from seed investors.

The Success Story of UK-based Pakistani Tech Entrepreneur, Ahmed Rao

Ahmed Rao, a Pakistani entrepreneur, based in London, always searching for opportunities in the market with an extensive track record of launching several innovative solutions across Asia and now has spread his wealth of knowledge and expertise to the UK. Being a founding member of Celvas Pvt Ltd, a software house based in Islamabad, Ahmed successfully launched a GPS tracking watch for kids with Ufone in Jan 2016. Subsequently, he launched a GPS tracking watch for workforce automation for a facility management company in Dubai, UAE, in May 2017.

In 2017, Ahmed and Hassan Rao from Celvas joined hands with university friends from the UK to launch ‘Skrap’, an on-demand solution for construction hire in London. Skrap was founded with a vision of allowing SME Builders to order any construction hire service at the click of a button.

Skrap’s team of 25 is building the world’s first app dedicated to automating construction hire. It has been trialed with hundreds of suppliers across London, Manchester and Birmingham to complete over 10,000 deliveries to thousands of construction companies – small and large – to take the hassle of waste management away from the already stressful construction experience. Skrap is a construction hire marketplace connecting construction businesses with on-demand skip and construction hire related services. The entire process is managed in a mobile app.

In just over two years of trading, Skrap has turned over $4M in revenue, with over 5k users working and approx. 150 construction hire suppliers working in partnership with Skrap, which is consistently growing. Skrap is focusing on increasing recycling rates and reducing carbon footprint by pushing the jobs to the most localized suppliers.

Ahmed is not shy of the electrifying challenges that lie ahead, and along with his other co-founders, they are excited about making Skrap a global name.

