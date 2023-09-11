Despite the fact that Google has appeared to have total dominance over the search engine market for the past 20 years, TikTok is posing some serious challenges for Google. Even though Google still dominates internet search, with a staggering 77.5% market share in the US and an even higher percentage of 83.5% globally, TikTok is providing a different option for the younger generations. TikTok may very well represent an existential threat to Google’s search business, the company has openly acknowledged.

It is vital to understand that 74% of teenagers use TikTok as a search engine. This is something that should not be overlooked. TikTok’s recent search ad additions make Google’s dominance appear to be less insurmountable than it may have been otherwise. This is because TikTok has a larger user base than Google does. In addition, as many as 51 percent of members of Generation Z have stated that they prefer to utilize TikTok as their primary search engine rather than turning to it only as a backup option in case Google does not provide them with the solutions that they require.

When queried about their view of using TikTok instead of Google, participants in the poll provided three primary justifications. The majority of individuals express a preference for TikTok because of its potential to provide video-based responses rather than text-based responses. This choice was chosen by 69% of respondents. A majority of respondents expressed that the responses they received were somewhat more relatable. Additionally, a significant proportion of respondents reported loving the personalized nature of the replies they received.

An additional noteworthy observation is the purchasing behavior of 72% of Generation Z individuals. They have been seen to make a purchase subsequent to their initial exposure to a product on the social media platform TikTok. This observation highlights the emerging trend of TikTok assuming the role of a product discovery tool, perhaps replacing Google in this regard. A significant majority of Generation Z individuals depend on influencers to inform their purchasing decisions regarding various products. Therefore, it is logical to conclude that individuals would have a preference for TikTok due to the substantial number of influencers active on the network. If the current trend continues, it is possible that Google may struggle to sustain its current standing.

Furthermore, TikTok is expected to be the greatest search engine and marketplace in the coming years. It is because of the fact that it provides personalized information to users in a more understandable way. Last but not least, video replies are the key feature that will make it stand out of the league in the coming years.

