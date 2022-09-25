The Top New Features in Android 13

Android 13 has finally arrived on Pixel phones after months of developer previews and beta releases. In comparison to Android 12, it’s a relatively light update in terms of new, user-facing features, but it includes a lot of modifications to existing functions—and not all of them are for the better.

Advertisement

Better App management

On our smartphones, we employ a plethora of applications, many of which provide functions in the background and foreground of our tech. This might quickly deplete your RAM space and battery life, which is the last thing you want to deal with. Fortunately, Android 13 provides a solution in the form of the Foreground Services Task Manager.

More customization

Expanding on Google’s Material To allow greater personalisation, Android 13 adds more colours to the theme settings. Currently, there are four wallpaper colours and four basic colours to select from, but with Android 13, there will be 16 of each. To access the new colour theme options, just press and hold on an empty section of the home screen, or go to Settings and select Wallpaper & style.

Improved Privacy

Android 13 has various enhancements that limit what your apps may access. To begin, when an app requests permission to view media files, they are classified as photos, videos, or audio files. You don’t have to provide access to all of your photographs using the new photo picker. Instead of enabling an app to view your whole picture collection, you may choose which photographs and videos it can access.

Copying Text Gets a Lot Easier

Some smartphone keyboards allow users to copy text, but having a reliable means to copy across Android phones would be far better. To address this issue, Android 13 includes a visual clipboard editor.