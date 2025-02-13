The Truth About XOS: How Infinix’s UI is Burdened by Excessive Bloatware?

Infinix’s XOS is marketed as a user-friendly and feature-rich Android skin, offering customizations and enhancements over stock Android. However, many users criticize it for excessive bloatware, intrusive ads, and unnecessary pre-installed apps. These not only consume storage and RAM but also affect system performance and battery life. Despite complaints, newer Infinix models continue to come loaded with more bloatware and ads, making XOS one of the most cluttered Android skins in the market.

Pre-Installed Apps in XOS: A Growing Problem

One of the biggest complaints about XOS is its excessive number of pre-installed and non-removable apps. Over the years, instead of improving the situation, Infinix has added even more third-party apps and intrusive features, further frustrating users. Some of the examples of XOS bloatware include,

Palm Store – A third-party app store that aggressively pushes recommendations and advertisements.

A third-party app store that aggressively pushes recommendations and advertisements. AHA Games – A gaming hub that few users actively use but cannot fully remove.

A gaming hub that few users actively use but cannot fully remove. XTheme – A customization app that adds animations and effects, consuming extra resources.

– A customization app that adds animations and effects, consuming extra resources. Hola Browser / Phoenix Browser – Pre-installed browsers filled with ads and unnecessary news feeds.

– Pre-installed browsers filled with ads and unnecessary news feeds. Visha Player – A video player that duplicates Android’s built-in functionality.

A video player that duplicates Android’s built-in functionality. YoParty – A social media app forced onto users, even if they have no interest in it.

A social media app forced onto users, even if they have no interest in it. Beats Party – An audio-based community app that comes pre-installed on some Infinix models.

Some of these apps can be uninstalled, others are deeply integrated into the system, requiring ADB commands or root access to remove. This creates an unfair and frustrating experience for users who want a clean Android interface. The problem has worsened with newer Infinix models such as the Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus and Infinix Note 40 Pro. These devices not only continue the tradition of bloatware but also introduce additional unwanted apps, such as Hola Browser, and Scooper News. Even entry-level devices like the Infinix Smart 9 HD have been reported to feature pre-installed apps that users cannot remove, along with advertisements embedded directly into system applications.

Performance Issues and Privacy Concerns in XOS

Beyond storage and RAM consumption, XOS bloatware negatively impacts system performance. Many of these pre-installed apps run continuously in the background, sending notifications, using data, and slowing down the device.

Background Processes and RAM Usage

The XoS preinstalled apps like Palm Store, AHA Games, and Phoenix Browser are designed to run in the background, consuming RAM even when not actively used. Users report frequent lag, stuttering animations, and overheating, especially on budget Infinix devices.

Excessive Advertisements in System Apps

Newer XOS versions now feature forced ads in the lock screen, settings menu, and even the notification panel. Some users have mistakenly reported built-in system ads for malware or pop-up spam, highlighting how intrusive they have become.

Privacy Risks and Forced App Recommendations

Palm Store and AHA Games send push notifications that promote apps and services without user consent. Some users worry about data collection and tracking, especially since many of these apps request unnecessary permissions. Forced app recommendations within system tools like the dialer and file manager make the UI feel intrusive and untrustworthy.

Intrusive Advertising

Another major issue is the intrusive advertising within XOS Android skin. Many users have reported that newer versions of XOS feature forced lock screen ads, notification ads, and even sponsored content within the file manager and settings menu. This makes the UI feel cluttered and unprofessional, even on Infinix’s more premium models. Additionally, privacy concerns have been raised regarding these pre-installed apps, as some of them request unnecessary permissions, such as access to contacts, messages, and location data.

These issues degrade the overall experience, making even premium Infinix models feel cluttered and ad-heavy.

User Reactions and Workarounds: The Search for a Clean XOS Experience

Due to the overwhelming presence of bloatware, advertisements, and forced system apps, many users have sought out alternative ways to optimize their Infinix devices. Some have opted to install third-party launchers like Nova Launcher to escape the cluttered UI, while others resort to debloating their devices using ADB commands to disable unwanted apps. However, Infinix has made this process more difficult by restricting ADB-based uninstallation in newer updates, limiting the ability of users to remove system-level bloatware.

For more advanced users, installing custom ROMs has become an attractive solution, as it allows them to completely remove XOS and switch to a cleaner version of Android. However, this method requires technical expertise and voids the device warranty, making it an impractical solution for casual users. Other users have turned to ad-blocking applications, VPNs, or DNS-based filtering to block system-level advertisements in XOS. While these workarounds can help improve the experience, they should not be necessary in the first place. Infinix should provide users with the option to disable bloatware and remove ads without needing third-party solutions.

Final Verdict: XOS Needs Serious Improvements

Infinix has established itself as a strong competitor in the budget and mid-range smartphone market, but the state of XOS remains a major drawback for its devices. With its increasing reliance on bloatware, intrusive ads, and background-running apps, XOS continues to prioritize revenue generation over user experience. Instead of offering a clean, efficient Android UI, Infinix has turned XOS into one of the most bloated and ad-driven Android skins available.

If Infinix wants to retain its user base and compete with brands offering cleaner software experiences, it must address the growing concerns around XOS. To improve its software, Infinix should allow users to fully uninstall pre-installed apps, remove forced advertisements, and optimize background processes for better performance. Until these changes are made, users will continue seeking alternative ways to escape XOS bloatware, whether through debloating, custom ROMs, or switching to other brands entirely.

