The Unbreakable Champion, realme C65 Launched in Pakistan for PKR 49,999

If you’ve been searching for a phone that can withstand the vigor of your active lifestyle, including frequent phone drops whether you are running or biking, realme has announced the unbreakable champion – the realme C65. Setting a new benchmark in the mid-range smartphone market, this device combines cutting-edge technology, exceptional durability, and a sleek design, all at an attractive price of PKR 49,999.

Unmatched Durability

One of the standout features of the realme C65 is its remarkable durability. Designed to withstand the rigors of everyday life, this smartphone is rumored to be able to sustain extreme conditions, including bike crushes and the highest drops. The realme C65’s body is crafted from third-generation high-strength, high-thermal conductivity aluminum alloy, making it incredibly robust while maintaining a sleek profile. Additionally, it boasts an IP54 rating, ensuring protection against dust and water splashes.

Powerful Performance

Under the hood, the realme C65 is powered by an octa-core processor featuring two A75 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz, combined with a Mali-G52 GPU and 12nm process technology. This ensures smooth performance, efficient multitasking, and an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of 285,000.

45W Fast Charge and 5000mAh Battery

The realme C65 comes equipped with a powerful 5000mAh battery, complemented by 45W Fast Charge technology. This allows users to quickly top up their battery, making it perfect for those with busy lifestyles. The large battery capacity ensures prolonged usage, reducing the need for frequent charging.

Massive 256GB Storage

For those who need ample space for their digital lives, the realme C65 offers an impressive 256GB of internal storage. This allows users to store thousands of photos, videos, apps, and files without worrying about running out of space.

Smart Touch Technology

The realme C65 features advanced Smart Touch technology, enhancing touch sensitivity and accuracy. This is particularly beneficial for gaming and other applications that require precise touch inputs.

Sleek and Slim Design

Despite its rugged build, the realme C65 maintains a slim profile at just 7.64mm, making it the thinnest in its segment. The optimized battery stacking scheme contributes to this slim design, offering users a comfortable and stylish device.

Aesthetic Appeal

Drawing inspiration from starlight, the realme C65 features a unique double starlight texture on its back, creating a shimmering effect that sets it apart from other smartphones.

Camera Capabilities

The realme C65 shines in the camera department with its 50MP primary camera. Featuring an F1.8 aperture and a 5P lens, this camera delivers high-quality images with exceptional clarity and detail, making it ideal for photography enthusiasts.

The realme C65 will be available soon on August 5 at an unbeatable price of PKR 49,999. With its unmatched durability, impressive specifications, and sleek design, it sets a new standard for mid-range smartphones. Whether you’re looking for a reliable device for everyday use or a powerful phone for gaming and photography, the realme C65 is designed to meet all your needs and more. Don’t miss out on this incredible smartphone that’s built to last and perform. Upgrade to the realme C65 and experience the perfect blend of durability, performance, and style.

Also Read: realme C65 Speculated to Endure Bike Crashes and Extreme Falls