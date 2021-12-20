Realme today unveiled three innovations used in GT 2 Pro at the GT 2 Series Special Event. The company introduced the “world’s first innovations” on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered smartphone, revolving around design, photography, and communication.

Let’s first talk about the design. Realme had worked with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa for the Realme GT 2 Pro. Realme calls it the “Paper Tech Master Design”. The GT 2 Pro’s back cover is made of a biopolymer material from SABIC, which serves as an eco-friendly alternative to the fossil raw materials that contribute to global warming.

The upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro will Feature These Innovations

Additionally, the Realme GT 2 Pro features the world’s first 150° ultrawide-angle camera. It offers a 278% higher field-of-view than the primary unit’s 89° FOV, allowing you to capture photos with a wider perspective.

For better communication, the Realme GT 2 Pro comes equipped with an Antenna Array Matrix System consisting of the world’s first “Ultra Wide Band HyperSmart Antenna Switching,” a Wi-Fi Enhancer, and 360° NFC technology.

Ultra-Wide Band HyperSmart Antenna Switching employs a design that uses 12 wrap-around antennas covering all sides of the smartphone. It “supports mainstream bands in almost all directions” with the same signal strength. It allows the GT 2 Pro to automatically select the best signal by evaluating the signal strength of all antennas.

Realme has also integrated the GT 2 Pro’s top two cellular antennas with an NFC signal transceiver function. These increase the sensing area by 500% and sensing distance by 20%. Besides, the upper portion of the smartphone can sense NFC signals, allowing the chip to be used for swiping cards or smartphones.

We will soon get more details about the phone. stay connected.

Source: GSMArena