As global COVID-19 pandemic advances, covering face with a mask outdoors has become a norm. However, for the majority, this small change has resulted in a number of troubles. For instance, as the face is covered so most people cannot use the face unlock feature on their smartphones.

Keeping the condition in mind, Huami a sub-brand of Xiaomi has announced that it is operating on launching a facemask that enables users to unlock their phones using Face ID without having to pull off the mask every now and then. According to the company, the mask will carry a transparent design and will arrive with built-in UV lights for self-disinfection that will operate by plugging in a USB Type-C cable to the side of the mask.

The Upcoming Xiaomi’s Face Mask Can Support Face Unlock

The new mask by Huami will also incorporate removable air-filters. The company has claimed that each one will last six weeks before replacement. In comparison to that, N95 masks are effective for just eight hours before replacement.

Currently, Huami is working on developing prototypes for the new mask. Hence, they will not be available commercially for at least six months to one year. Though, masses hope that pandemic doesn’t last that long. As far as the cost is concerned, Huami has told that it intends to make it as affordable as its other products. However, on the other side, the analysts believe it will cost around 50 USD.

