The Week in Games: 14 PC Games to arrive this week of January

Some previously console-only titles are becoming available on PC this week. On January 14, The God of War reboot-sequel-thing will be released on PC, while Monster Hunter Rise will be arrived on January 12. Here is the list of all PC games that will arrive this week of January.

However, video game releases in January 2022 include a slew of big-name games coming to PC, as well as the long-awaited Pokémon Legends, Arceus.

The Anacrusis is the most recent four-player co-op shooter in the Left 4 Dead style. However, rather than attempting to be like Left 4 Dead or Back 4 Blood, The Anacrusis appears to have its own look and vibe. It’ll also be available on Game Pass, with complete crossplay support on PC and console. So once it’s available on January 13, it should be simple to find some people to play with.

A number of AAA games have been delayed till February, including Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West. Meanwhile, in December, highly anticipated titles such as Halo Infinite and Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker were launched. As a result, there will be a gaming gap in January 2022, despite the fact that a few games will be released throughout the month.

Here are the games coming out this week

Star Balls- January 10

Neko Ghost Jump-January 11

The Kids We Were– January 12

Mushroom War– January 12

The Monster Hunter Rise- January 12

Astroneer- January 13

The Anarcrusis-January 13

Duel Princess– January 13

Mary Skelter– January 13

Rescue Party- January 13

Aery- Dreamscape– January 14

God of War– January 14

Supraland Six Inches Under-January 14

New Home: Medieval Village– January 14

Although release dates are subject to change, it’s doubtful that these titles will be postponed. However, the month of January 2022 is a slower month for video game releases,