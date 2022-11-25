The winners of the 2022 Golden Joystick Awards announced

The Golden Joystick Awards 2022 held their 40th anniversary award ceremony. The most awards were awarded to the game Elden Ring by FromSoftware. It was named Best Multiplayer, Best Visual Design, Critics’ Choice Award, and Game of the Year. FromSoftware was named Studio of the Year.

Surprisingly, the Breakthrough of the Year prize went to Vampire Survivors, a modest indie game that has already spawned a whole gaming subgenre. Steam Deck has been crowned the year’s best gaming hardware. Return to Monkey Island was named PC Game of the Year, Stray was named PlayStation Game of the Year, and Grounded was named Xbox Game of the Year.

While Elden Ring had the largest influence, winning four separate prizes, the other category winners were fairly diverse. Cult of the Lamb won the award for Best Indie Game.

Elden Ring was developed by FromSoftware, who earned the award for best gaming studio of the year. It received positive feedback from both gamers and critics. So much so that the game just shattered a significant sales record.

